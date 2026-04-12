Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTCMKTS:VESTF) Trading Up 114.5% – Should You Buy?

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:VESTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 114.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 8,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 114.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

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Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

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