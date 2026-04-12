Chalice Mining (OTCMKTS:CGMLF) Trading 23.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Chalice Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CGMLF – Get Free Report) traded up 23.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9261.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.70 price objective on Chalice Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group raised Chalice Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chalice Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

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Chalice Mining Stock Up 23.1%

Chalice Mining Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

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Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum, and nickel deposits. The company has interest in the Gonneville Nickel-Copper-PGE Project and the exploration of projects located in the West Yilgarn region of Western Australia. Chalice Mining Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

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