Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Should You Buy?

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.2750 and last traded at $7.2750. Approximately 294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bechtle has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Bechtle Stock Performance

Bechtle Company Profile

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.

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Bechtle AG is a Europe-based provider of IT infrastructure and services, operating through two main segments: IT Systemhaus & Managed Services and IT E-commerce. In its Systemhaus division, Bechtle delivers design, implementation and support for data center solutions, network and security architectures, cloud services, managed print services and workplace management. Its E-commerce segment offers customers direct access to a broad catalogue of hardware, software and peripherals from leading global vendors via online platforms tailored to private and public sector clients.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany, Bechtle has grown organically and through acquisitions to establish a presence in more than a dozen European countries.

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