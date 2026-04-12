Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Down 54.5% in March

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,122 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 9,066 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,589 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Up 0.1%

OTCMKTS:DWAHY opened at $31.48 on Friday. Daiwa House Industry has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97.

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Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. is a major Japanese construction and real estate development company headquartered in Osaka, Japan. Founded in 1955, the company is best known as one of Japan’s largest homebuilders and a comprehensive provider of real estate solutions. Its core activities span the planning, design, construction and sale of detached houses, condominiums and rental housing, leveraging prefabrication and standardized building techniques to serve residential markets across Japan.

Beyond residential construction, Daiwa House operates broadly across commercial and industrial segments.

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