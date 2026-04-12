TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Shares Up 0% – Time to Buy?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.54 and last traded at $37.54. Approximately 358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF

(Get Free Report)

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FEBZ was launched on Jan 31, 2021 and is managed by TrueShares.

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