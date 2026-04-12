Short Interest in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Declines By 54.9%

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 333 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the March 15th total of 738 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,207 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYDW opened at $46.74 on Friday. Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1986 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.