Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $332,000 in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Teradyne by 13,949.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,036,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,357,000 after buying an additional 2,022,389 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,427,000 after buying an additional 940,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Teradyne by 3,233.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,144,000 after buying an additional 882,723 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,166,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,770,000 after buying an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Teradyne by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,082,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,298,000 after buying an additional 781,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.53.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $367.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 105.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.24 and a 1 year high of $373.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.04 and its 200-day moving average is $226.82.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Key Stories Impacting Teradyne

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About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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