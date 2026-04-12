Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,241 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 5,047 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,994 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLSW. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 2,165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period.

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Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLSW opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 million, a P/E ratio of 208.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $45.33.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Switzerland RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Swiss equities, excluding small-caps. FLSW was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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