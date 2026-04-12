Insider Selling: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Sells $10,247.18 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 12,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $10,247.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,200.41. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 8th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 6,234 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $5,361.24.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 6,774 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $5,757.90.

On Monday, April 6th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 6,503 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $5,982.76.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 13,253 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $12,325.29.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 3,332 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $3,165.40.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $0.83 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $301.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust ( NASDAQ:WHLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 11.86%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHLR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WHLR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant, operationally essential real estate in the United States. The company targets free-standing properties leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases, providing predictable income streams and capital preservation. Its portfolio spans a broad range of retail, service and light industrial properties, with an emphasis on assets where tenants are responsible for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

The trust’s assets are primarily concentrated in consumer-oriented businesses such as discount retailers, quick-service restaurants and healthcare services, among others.

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