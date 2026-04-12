Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,170 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $682.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $676.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $679.90. The company has a market cap of $747.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $510.83 and a 1 year high of $700.97.
Key Headlines Impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia’s extended rally is helping lift the S&P 500’s tech-heavy leadership, which supports IVV because Nvidia is a large index component. Nvidia’s stock extends its hot streak — and that’s great news for the S&P 500
- Positive Sentiment: AI/optical networking winners like Lumentum and Coherent are outperforming after upbeat demand commentary, signaling strength in tech-related sectors that lift the index. Lumentum and Coherent Stocks Are the New S&P 500 Standouts. Thank AI Demand.
- Positive Sentiment: Macro indicators of lower equity volatility (the falling VIX) and momentum studies suggesting a new bottom are reinforcing bullish sentiment for the S&P 500, which benefits IVV. Wall Street’s fear gauge just flashed an unusual signal that could carry the S&P 500 to 7,400 within months
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching the March CPI print and its implications for Fed policy; a benign inflation print could extend gains but a surprise upside would pressure equities. S&P 500 headed for 8th day of gains as investors eye CPI, peace talks
- Neutral Sentiment: Price action shows the S&P 500 has regained its 50- and 200-day moving averages, a technical positive for momentum investors but not a guarantee of continued gains. The S&P 500 smashed back above 2 key moving averages, in a rare display of strength. Here’s what history shows happens next.
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical headlines (ceasefire/violations) are creating bouts of risk-off trading and have pressured futures at times, increasing short-term downside risk for broad-market ETFs like IVV. Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Futures Fall Ahead Of March CPI As Trump Says Iran Isn’t Upholding Ceasefire—Taiwan Semiconductor, Rocket Lab In Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest in IVV rose ~21.9% in March to about 5.57M shares (≈0.5% of float), which could modestly increase selling pressure or volatility; however the short-interest ratio is just 0.4 days, implying limited short-squeeze risk. (Source: short-interest report)
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
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