Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,475 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $682.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $676.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $679.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $510.83 and a one year high of $700.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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