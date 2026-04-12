Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $354.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $363.00 to $354.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WTW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $388.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $366.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.15.

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Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $280.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.97 and a 200-day moving average of $316.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $273.59 and a 1-year high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8,200.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

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Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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