Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Avalo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

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Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of AVTX opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $311.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of ($0.21) million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avalo Therapeutics

In other news, insider Mittie Doyle sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $71,499.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,232.22. This trade represents a 52.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Christopher Ryan Sullivan sold 7,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $136,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,346.70. The trade was a 31.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $764,724 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 7,066.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 400,898 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $925,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Avalo Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $48 price target (about a 250% upside vs. the current share price). This is a strong institutional endorsement that can attract buy-side interest and rerate the stock if Wolfe’s clinical/financial thesis gains traction. Wolfe Research initiates coverage of Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) with outperform recommendation

Wolfe Research initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $48 price target (about a 250% upside vs. the current share price). This is a strong institutional endorsement that can attract buy-side interest and rerate the stock if Wolfe’s clinical/financial thesis gains traction. Positive Sentiment: Recent broker coverage shows elevated analyst targets and a moderate-buy consensus (market sources cite ~$42–44 consensus targets), which supports upside expectations from sell-side research. Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Receives $42.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Recent broker coverage shows elevated analyst targets and a moderate-buy consensus (market sources cite ~$42–44 consensus targets), which supports upside expectations from sell-side research. Neutral Sentiment: One April 10 data entry reporting “0 shares” shorted appears to be a reporting glitch or NaN error and conflicts with the March 31 short-interest filing; treat that specific datapoint as unreliable until corrected by the exchange.

One April 10 data entry reporting “0 shares” shorted appears to be a reporting glitch or NaN error and conflicts with the March 31 short-interest filing; treat that specific datapoint as unreliable until corrected by the exchange. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped on March 31 to ~5.54M shares (up ~35.5% vs. mid‑March), representing about 25.1% of shares outstanding with a days-to-cover of ~6.2 based on average volume — a significant short base that can weigh on the stock and increase downside pressure and volatility if selling accelerates.

Short interest jumped on March 31 to ~5.54M shares (up ~35.5% vs. mid‑March), representing about 25.1% of shares outstanding with a days-to-cover of ~6.2 based on average volume — a significant short base that can weigh on the stock and increase downside pressure and volatility if selling accelerates. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/officer Mittie Doyle sold 3,970 shares on April 6 at ~$18 (part of prior Rule 10b5-1 sales). Repeated insider sales (including earlier larger dispositions) can be interpreted negatively by investors, even if pre‑arranged. SEC filing: SEC Form 4 filing for Mittie Doyle

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company’s proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

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