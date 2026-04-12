Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $351.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $347.00 to $351.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $381.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $304.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.84.

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Amgen Trading Down 1.3%

AMGN opened at $350.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Amgen has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

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About Amgen

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Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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