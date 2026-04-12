Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Target Price at $182.08

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.0769.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

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Insider Activity at PTC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,375.96. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.10, for a total transaction of $38,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,803.10. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PTC by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,384,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,202,720,000 after buying an additional 602,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $133.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.54. PTC has a 52 week low of $131.62 and a 52 week high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $685.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.44 million. PTC had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 24.63%. PTC’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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