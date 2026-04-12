Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $211.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $188.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.37. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $139.58 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,354,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,625,000 after acquiring an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,159,000 after acquiring an additional 144,092 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

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Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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