Bank of America Cuts RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $125.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

Get RPM International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPM

RPM International Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:RPM opened at $109.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.17. RPM International has a 12 month low of $92.92 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 3,441 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $379,576.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,866.88. This trade represents a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 224,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in RPM International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 652,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,152 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 242.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in RPM International by 90.4% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 1,863.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 42,952 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RPM International this week:

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company’s Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.