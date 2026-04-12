Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY) Receives $32.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $60.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 144.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 30,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 306,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 58,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report)

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company’s portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

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