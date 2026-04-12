RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $340.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $306.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $310.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $312.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.31.

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RenaissanceRe Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $303.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.24. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $222.75 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.85.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $13.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.59 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Qutub sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.75, for a total value of $1,528,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,326,782.25. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

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RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

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