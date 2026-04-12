BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM) vs. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Head-To-Head Analysis

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares BioStem Technologies and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioStem Technologies N/A N/A N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -14.72% -19.63% -12.70%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioStem Technologies $47.48 million 1.84 -$7.13 million ($0.42) -12.22 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $451.36 million 6.84 -$66.42 million ($1.62) -44.79

This table compares BioStem Technologies and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BioStem Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioStem Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioStem Technologies and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioStem Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 1 2 4 2 2.78

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $91.83, indicating a potential upside of 26.56%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioStem Technologies.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats BioStem Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioStem Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BioStem Technologies, Inc., a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases. The company is also engages in the repackaging and distribution of active pharmaceutical ingredients and other pharmaceutical compounding supplies; and develops and markets nutraceutical products under the Dr. Dave's Best and Nesvik Organics brands, as well as other non-proprietary products in the United States and internationally. The company sells products through e-commerce platforms. BioStem Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Pompano Beach, Florida.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. It is developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other infectious disease prevention. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

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