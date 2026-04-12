Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives $60.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.4694.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $62.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th.

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Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $46.99 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $449.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.47 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Margaret M. Rowe sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $44,505.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,803.98. The trade was a 13.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kim L. Jakovich sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $48,826.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,741 shares in the company, valued at $655,524.45. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,477 shares of company stock worth $1,586,655. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,282,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,830,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,690,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,980 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,352,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,125,000 after purchasing an additional 640,928 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company primarily engaged in providing a broad range of banking and financial services across the Midwest. Through its principal subsidiary, Commerce Bank, the company offers commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, trust and wealth advisory, and mortgage lending. Its diversified product suite includes deposit and loan products, cash management solutions, capital markets services, and private banking designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company’s commercial banking group delivers tailored credit facilities, equipment and inventory financing, asset-based lending, and merchant services.

Further Reading

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