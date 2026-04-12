Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RZLV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. iA Financial set a $14.00 price objective on Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rezolve AI Trading Down 6.3%

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Rezolve AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,880,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rezolve AI by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 333,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rezolve AI by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 413,539 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter worth about $4,506,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rezolve AI by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 833,964 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RZLV stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. Rezolve AI has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rezolve AI, Inc operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects physical world touchpoints to digital experiences. Through its proprietary Rezolve platform, the company enables brands and marketers to deploy interactive mobile campaigns triggered by NFC-enabled tags, QR codes, short URLs and other proximity-based technologies. These campaigns facilitate in-the-moment product demonstrations, digital promotions and seamless e-commerce transactions without the need to download a dedicated app.

The company’s platform includes a no-code campaign management portal, real-time analytics dashboard and integration tools for customer relationship management, payment processing and third-party marketing systems.

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