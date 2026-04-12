Brokerages Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) PT at $128.13

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.1250.

NKTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,867 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $137,935.89. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,697.18. The trade was a 15.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 423 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $30,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,697. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,470 shares of company stock worth $181,955 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 93.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,741.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.16. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.91. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 297.07% and a negative return on equity of 386.16%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Nektar Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Nektar Therapeutics this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Nektar has been assigned an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy,” which supports longer‑term upside but doesn’t offset near‑term legal concerns. Read More.

Nektar has been assigned an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy,” which supports longer‑term upside but doesn’t offset near‑term legal concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman announces a class action filed against Nektar and certain officers covering the Feb. 26, 2025–Dec. 25, 2025 period — an active filing that formalizes investor claims and could lead to litigation expense and distraction. Read More.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman announces a class action filed against Nektar and certain officers covering the Feb. 26, 2025–Dec. 25, 2025 period — an active filing that formalizes investor claims and could lead to litigation expense and distraction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The Gross Law Firm issued a shareholder alert inviting investors with losses to join a securities class action — another solicitation that underscores multiple simultaneous suits. Read More.

The Gross Law Firm issued a shareholder alert inviting investors with losses to join a securities class action — another solicitation that underscores multiple simultaneous suits. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi reminds investors of the May 5, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status and is actively soliciting those who purchased NKTR during the class period — deadline reminders tend to concentrate selling near-term. Read More.

Faruqi & Faruqi reminds investors of the May 5, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status and is actively soliciting those who purchased NKTR during the class period — deadline reminders tend to concentrate selling near-term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple other firms (Rosen, Pomerantz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Schall, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen Global, Rosen Law Firm notices) have either filed suits or issued lead‑plaintiff solicitations covering the same class period, intensifying litigation risk and potential settlement exposure. Representative filings/alerts: Pomerantz and Bragar. Read More. | Read More.

About Nektar Therapeutics

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Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body’s immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar’s product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

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