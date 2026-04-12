Brokerages Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) PT at $128.13

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.1250.
NKTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Nektar Therapeutics
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 93.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,741.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.16. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.91. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 297.07% and a negative return on equity of 386.16%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Headlines Impacting Nektar Therapeutics
Here are the key news stories impacting Nektar Therapeutics this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Nektar has been assigned an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy,” which supports longer‑term upside but doesn’t offset near‑term legal concerns. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman announces a class action filed against Nektar and certain officers covering the Feb. 26, 2025–Dec. 25, 2025 period — an active filing that formalizes investor claims and could lead to litigation expense and distraction. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: The Gross Law Firm issued a shareholder alert inviting investors with losses to join a securities class action — another solicitation that underscores multiple simultaneous suits. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi reminds investors of the May 5, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status and is actively soliciting those who purchased NKTR during the class period — deadline reminders tend to concentrate selling near-term. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple other firms (Rosen, Pomerantz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Schall, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen Global, Rosen Law Firm notices) have either filed suits or issued lead‑plaintiff solicitations covering the same class period, intensifying litigation risk and potential settlement exposure. Representative filings/alerts: Pomerantz and Bragar. Read More. | Read More.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body’s immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.
Nektar’s product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.