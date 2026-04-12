Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $4.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.0625.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.05 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

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Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $898.80 million, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 12.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) is a leading U.S. pet specialty retailer focused on delivering products, services and solutions that improve the health and well-being of pets. The company operates a network of retail locations that provide high-quality pet food, supplies and accessories, along with a growing digital platform that supports online ordering, subscription delivery and telehealth consultations for pets.

In addition to its retail offerings, Petco has built a full suite of in-store and virtual services, including grooming, training, dog daycare and veterinary care.

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