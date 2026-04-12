Comparing First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

First Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Community Bancshares and Chesapeake Financial Shares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bancshares $185.42 million 4.44 $48.79 million $2.66 16.20 Chesapeake Financial Shares $102.27 million 1.59 $10.00 million $2.13 16.17

First Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Financial Shares. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.0% of First Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Community Bancshares pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. First Community Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First Community Bancshares and Chesapeake Financial Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bancshares and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bancshares 26.32% 10.17% 1.59% Chesapeake Financial Shares 9.78% 14.64% 1.07%

Summary

First Community Bancshares beats Chesapeake Financial Shares on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. The company operates through branches in West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage, and single-family residential and residential construction loans; commercial loans, which include owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company provides merchant processing, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and mortgage banking services, as well as cash management services. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

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