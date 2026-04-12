Analysts Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) PT at $46.18

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.1765.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

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Insider Activity at Samsara

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 20,139 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $640,621.59. Following the sale, the insider owned 462,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,699.81. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Bicket sold 10,009 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $309,878.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 985,828 shares in the company, valued at $30,521,234.88. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,167,410 shares of company stock worth $62,480,340. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Samsara by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,292.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Samsara News

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Samsara expanded its Pre‑Delivery Installation (PDI) program by adding International Motors, allowing Samsara devices to be factory‑installed on new trucks and buses — this reduces customer deployment friction, shortens time‑to‑value, and supports recurring device attachment and ARR growth. Read More.

Samsara expanded its Pre‑Delivery Installation (PDI) program by adding International Motors, allowing Samsara devices to be factory‑installed on new trucks and buses — this reduces customer deployment friction, shortens time‑to‑value, and supports recurring device attachment and ARR growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain constructive views: consensus coverage shows a “Moderate Buy” rating, which can support confidence from institutional holders and limit downside when fundamentals remain solid. Read More.

Analysts maintain constructive views: consensus coverage shows a “Moderate Buy” rating, which can support confidence from institutional holders and limit downside when fundamentals remain solid. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage assessing Samsara’s valuation after the International Motors OEM deal highlights a valuation gap versus peers — the partnership improves long‑term revenue visibility but also draws attention to how much of that value is already priced in. Investors will watch adoption and device attachment metrics to re‑rate the stock. Read More.

Coverage assessing Samsara’s valuation after the International Motors OEM deal highlights a valuation gap versus peers — the partnership improves long‑term revenue visibility but also draws attention to how much of that value is already priced in. Investors will watch adoption and device attachment metrics to re‑rate the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Samsara was named among software/tech names trading down in a broader pullback (alongside Appian, Twilio, BlackLine), indicating sector rotation and risk‑off flows pressured the stock today. Read More.

Samsara was named among software/tech names trading down in a broader pullback (alongside Appian, Twilio, BlackLine), indicating sector rotation and risk‑off flows pressured the stock today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term selling pressure: coverage noted a >3% intraday decline and elevated volume versus the average, suggesting profit‑taking and weaker technicals (50‑day below price, 200‑day trending higher) could amplify near‑term downside until momentum stabilizes. Read More.

Short‑term selling pressure: coverage noted a >3% intraday decline and elevated volume versus the average, suggesting profit‑taking and weaker technicals (50‑day below price, 200‑day trending higher) could amplify near‑term downside until momentum stabilizes. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major outlets (MSN/CNN market pages) also flagged the stock trading down, increasing visibility of the pullback and potentially triggering algorithmic or momentum selling by funds monitoring headlines. Read More.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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