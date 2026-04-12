Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $25.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $32.00 target price on Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 7.73%.The company had revenue of $432.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $75,117,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,643,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,158,000 after buying an additional 1,929,037 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,104,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,223,000 after buying an additional 1,721,495 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,866,000.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.