Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. Analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

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Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world’s largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

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