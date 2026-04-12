Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Update

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,484 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the March 15th total of 59,581 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 372,658 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Air France-KLM Trading Up 2.5%

AFLYY stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.36.

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Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 100.70% and a net margin of 5.00%. Analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Air France-KLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France’s flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands’ national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company’s primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

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