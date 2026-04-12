Zscaler’s (ZS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $305.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.86.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $118.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -281.07 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $354,363.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,335,550.10. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Beer sold 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total value of $27,174.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,384 shares in the company, valued at $673,075.52. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,487. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Zscaler by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Spear Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,460,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Zscaler by 779.1% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Worthington Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Sentinel Dome Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Zscaler

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.