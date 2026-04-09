Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.5550 and last traded at $42.5550. Approximately 2,196 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 1,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40.

(Get Free Report)

Banca Mediolanum is an Italian banking and financial services group that operates through a network of financial advisors and direct banking channels. The company provides a broad spectrum of retail banking products, including deposit accounts, mortgages, personal loans and consumer credit. In addition to its core banking activities, Banca Mediolanum offers asset management solutions and life and pension insurance products through its subsidiaries.

The institution traces its origins to 1982, when entrepreneur Ennio Doris founded Mediolanum S.p.A.

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