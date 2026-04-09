The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $1,181.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,341.00 to $1,181.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,351.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,244.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,269.11.

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BlackRock Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,001.44 on Monday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $799.15 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,020.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,072.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $5.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,293 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,084.22, for a total value of $5,738,776.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,074,700.70. The trade was a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total transaction of $31,675,823.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,724.98. The trade was a 71.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 111,319 shares of company stock worth $123,999,249 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,800,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. ARP Global Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $9,633,000. Finally, Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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