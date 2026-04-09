Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLAY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Loop Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $13.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $453.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.56 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 616.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 415.9% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.