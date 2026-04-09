NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, April 13th

NextPlat Corp. (NASDAQ:NXPL – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 13th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, April 12th.

NextPlat Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPL opened at $0.54 on Thursday. NextPlat has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

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NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextPlat in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NextPlat currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on NextPlat

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextPlat

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlat stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlat Corp. (NASDAQ:NXPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of NextPlat at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextPlat

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NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

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