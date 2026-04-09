Morgan Stanley Cuts TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Price Target to $24.00

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWFG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TWFG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TWFG from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of TWFG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TWFG from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TWFG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

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TWFG Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $19.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.57. TWFG has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 107.86, a current ratio of 107.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.81 million. TWFG had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that TWFG will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Securities Corp bought a new position in TWFG in the 3rd quarter worth $12,348,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in TWFG by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 90,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,855 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in TWFG by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 954,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in TWFG by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 542,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after acquiring an additional 198,394 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in TWFG by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 144,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 36,662 shares during the period.

About TWFG

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TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

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