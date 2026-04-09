ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $144.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wolfe Research from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.08.

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ConocoPhillips Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of COP stock opened at $125.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $135.87. The company has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day moving average is $101.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $4,128,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,689.92. This trade represents a 66.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 14,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,733,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,751.04. This trade represents a 53.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 734,891 shares of company stock valued at $93,345,692. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 298,245 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $188,842,000 after purchasing an additional 160,410 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 389,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips News Summary

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About ConocoPhillips

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ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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