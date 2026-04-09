Contrasting Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) & Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) and Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Monotaro shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fiverr International and Monotaro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 2 7 3 0 2.08 Monotaro 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Fiverr International presently has a consensus target price of $19.30, suggesting a potential upside of 90.43%. Given Fiverr International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Monotaro.

This table compares Fiverr International and Monotaro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International 4.87% 16.58% 6.50% Monotaro 9.72% 28.03% 19.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fiverr International and Monotaro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $430.91 million 0.85 $20.98 million $0.57 17.78 Monotaro $2.23 billion 2.60 $217.31 million $0.44 26.32

Monotaro has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monotaro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monotaro has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers value-added products, including subscription-based content marketing, back-office, learning and development offerings, creative talent, and freelancer management platforms. In addition, the company provides a suite of professional solutions that enable businesses to engage with freelancers; Fiverr Pro, a marketplace; Fiverr Certified, a storefront to access certified experts for partner vendors; Fiverr Enterprise, a gateway to source and manage on-demand and long-term freelancers. Further, it offers various value-added products, including Promoted Gigs which allows sellers to advertise their services on the platform; and Seller Plus, a subscription program that equips sellers with advanced tools. The company's buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and agencies. Fiverr International Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Monotaro

(Get Free Report)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses. It also provides mechanical parts; control equipment; soldering and anti-static products; architectural hardware, building materials, painting, and interior supplies; air conditioning and electrical equipment; electrical materials; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive supplies; truck supplies; motorcycle supplies; bicycle supplies; scientific research and development supplies; clean room supplies; kitchen equipment and store supplies; agricultural and gardening supplies; and medical and nursing supplies. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in February 2006. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger Global Holdings, Inc.

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