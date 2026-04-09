Head to Head Analysis: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) versus Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Central Garden & Pet and Dogness (International), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Garden & Pet 0 3 1 1 2.60 Dogness (International) 1 0 0 0 1.00

Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.77%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Central Garden & Pet is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Garden & Pet 5.04% 10.99% 4.75% Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and Dogness (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dogness (International) has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and Dogness (International)”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Garden & Pet $3.13 billion 0.74 $162.84 million $2.45 15.11 Dogness (International) $20.71 million 0.96 -$5.10 million N/A N/A

Central Garden & Pet has higher revenue and earnings than Dogness (International).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats Dogness (International) on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Garden & Pet

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Central Garden & Pet Co. engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions. The Garden segment includes lawn and garden consumables such as grass, vegetable, flower and herb seed, wild bird feed, bird houses and other birding accessories, weed, grass, and other herbicides, insecticide and pesticide products, fertilizers, and live plants. The company was founded by William E. Brown in 1980 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

About Dogness (International)

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Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos. It also offers ribbon dyeing service and pet grooming services. It offers its products to wholesalers and retailers. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China.

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