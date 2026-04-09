Brokerages Set ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) PT at GBX 319

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTEC shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 330 to GBX 340 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 315 price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday.

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ConvaTec Group Trading Up 4.9%

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Jonny Mason sold 291,149 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 234, for a total transaction of £681,288.66. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 224.80 on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 209.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 311.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19. The company has a market cap of £4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 230.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 234.97.

About ConvaTec Group

(Get Free Report)

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns. It also provides ostomy care solutions, including devices, accessories, and services for people with a stoma resulting from colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and bladder cancer.

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