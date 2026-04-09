Citigroup Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $248.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $260.00 to $248.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.19.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $231.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $78.87 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $377.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 3,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $740,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,294,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,254,850. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 242,685 shares of company stock worth $50,757,308 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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About Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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