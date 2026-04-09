Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Now – April 6th

IREN, Marathon Digital, and Cipher Mining are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are publicly traded companies whose business models, assets, or revenue streams give investors indirect exposure to Bitcoin—examples include miners, firms that hold large BTC reserves, and exchanges or service providers focused on the Bitcoin ecosystem. They offer a way to participate in Bitcoin-related upside or downside while still bearing company-specific, operational, and regulatory risks that can cause their share prices to diverge from Bitcoin’s own price movements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

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IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

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Cipher Mining (CIFR)

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