Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $84.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HOOD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $159.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

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Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.1%

HOOD opened at $71.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.46. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.71.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $26,186,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,186,250. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. This represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 469,239 shares of company stock worth $34,161,725. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

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About Robinhood Markets

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Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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