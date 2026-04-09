Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

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Assembly Biosciences Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $29.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.49 million, a P/E ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.15. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $2.99. The company had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 6,382.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

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Assembly Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis D virus (HDV) infections. The company’s core expertise lies in small-molecule modulation of viral proteins and host-targeted pathways to achieve sustained viral suppression and potential functional cure. Assembly’s research model integrates medicinal chemistry, structural biology and translational virology to advance its pipeline from early discovery through clinical development.

The company’s lead programs include core protein allosteric modulators (CpAMs) designed to disrupt the HBV lifecycle by interfering with capsid assembly and viral DNA replication, as well as prenylation inhibitors targeting the HDV lifecycle.

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