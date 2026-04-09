Evercore Cuts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $950.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore from $1,075.00 to $950.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GS. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $846.00 to $843.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Autonomous Res reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $924.24.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.9%

GS opened at $906.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $267.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $871.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $852.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $447.11 and a 12 month high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total transaction of $43,439,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,758,150. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Upcoming Q1 earnings are the primary near-term catalyst — Goldman reports on April 13 and investors are hoping for another beat after the firm outperformed consensus in January; traders are positioning into the print. Read More.

Upcoming Q1 earnings are the primary near-term catalyst — Goldman reports on April 13 and investors are hoping for another beat after the firm outperformed consensus in January; traders are positioning into the print. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman research is pushing a renewed buy case for large-cap tech (“Magnificent 7”), which supports GS’s trading and advisory outlook (strong tech flows and M&A activity would boost fee revenue). This bullish stance lifts sentiment toward GS as both a research house and market maker. Read More.

Goldman research is pushing a renewed buy case for large-cap tech (“Magnificent 7”), which supports GS’s trading and advisory outlook (strong tech flows and M&A activity would boost fee revenue). This bullish stance lifts sentiment toward GS as both a research house and market maker. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Asset-management stability: Goldman’s private-credit fund narrowly avoided large outflows (redemptions stayed just below the 5% cap), a sign the firm’s asset-management franchise is more resilient than many peers — reduces short-term redemption risk. Read More.

Asset-management stability: Goldman’s private-credit fund narrowly avoided large outflows (redemptions stayed just below the 5% cap), a sign the firm’s asset-management franchise is more resilient than many peers — reduces short-term redemption risk. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market-flow data from Goldman shows hedge funds are covering shorts at a rapid pace, which can accelerate equity rallies and benefit GS’s trading revenues and risk-taking businesses. Read More.

Market-flow data from Goldman shows hedge funds are covering shorts at a rapid pace, which can accelerate equity rallies and benefit GS’s trading revenues and risk-taking businesses. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst verdicts are mixed: some firms (e.g., Jefferies) have raised targets while others (UBS, Daiwa, Rothschild/Redburn) trimmed theirs or kept neutral stances — that creates short-term volatility but no clear consensus on upside from current levels. Read More.

Analyst verdicts are mixed: some firms (e.g., Jefferies) have raised targets while others (UBS, Daiwa, Rothschild/Redburn) trimmed theirs or kept neutral stances — that creates short-term volatility but no clear consensus on upside from current levels. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/commodity risk: disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and falling oil prices (and Goldman warnings on copper downside if disruptions persist) add macro uncertainty that can hit trading volumes, commodities desks and broader market appetite — a headwind if risks re-escalate. Read More.

Geopolitical/commodity risk: disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and falling oil prices (and Goldman warnings on copper downside if disruptions persist) add macro uncertainty that can hit trading volumes, commodities desks and broader market appetite — a headwind if risks re-escalate. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory / industry frictions — Goldman is involved in a dispute over proposed options-clearing changes that pit large firms against retail brokers; policy shifts or litigation could raise costs or structural risk in flow businesses. Read More.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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