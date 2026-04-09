PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the fintech company’s stock.

PAYP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PayPay in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PayPay in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PayPay in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PayPay in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

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PayPay Stock Up 1.3%

PAYP opened at $20.36 on Monday. PayPay has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The fintech company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter.

Key Stories Impacting PayPay

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About PayPay

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As Japan’s leading financial technology company, we are dedicated to our goal of becoming a digital finance platform for all. We strive to empower the everyday lives of users and businesses by transforming their smartphones into a comprehensive, easy-to-use, and accessible financial platform that centralizes and simplifies numerous daily activities for ultimate convenience. Through a seamless ecosystem of payment, financial and everyday services, we have served as a game-changer in driving the shift to a cashless and digitally empowered economy.

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