PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the fintech company’s stock.
PAYP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PayPay in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PayPay in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PayPay in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PayPay in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAYP
PayPay Stock Up 1.3%
PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The fintech company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter.
Key Stories Impacting PayPay
Here are the key news stories impacting PayPay this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded PayPay to “strong-buy” (and reported a buy view with a $29 price target, ~42% upside from the current price), boosting conviction among growth/fintech investors. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan initiated coverage with an “overweight” rating and a $25 price target (~23% upside), adding another blue‑chip endorsement that likely supports the rally. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Investor’s Business Daily (IBD) upgraded PayPay’s rating for improved price strength — a technical recognition that can attract momentum and retail traders. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Media/analysis coverage noted the share jump (articles explaining a ~5% intraday move), which can create follow‑on buying from momentum traders and algorithms. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: A broad set of firms (Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Benchmark, Mizuho, Wolfe Research, Cantor Fitzgerald, Citi, Jefferies and others) initiated coverage on PAYP over the same 24‑hour period. New coverage increases analyst attention and liquidity, but the impact will hinge on each shop’s specific ratings and price targets (not all initiations were accompanied by detailed PTs in initial reports). Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More.
About PayPay
As Japan’s leading financial technology company, we are dedicated to our goal of becoming a digital finance platform for all. We strive to empower the everyday lives of users and businesses by transforming their smartphones into a comprehensive, easy-to-use, and accessible financial platform that centralizes and simplifies numerous daily activities for ultimate convenience. Through a seamless ecosystem of payment, financial and everyday services, we have served as a game-changer in driving the shift to a cashless and digitally empowered economy.
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