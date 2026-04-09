NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, April 13th

Shares of NextPlat Corp. (NASDAQ:NXPL – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Monday, April 13th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, April 12th.

NextPlat Stock Up 11.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPL opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NextPlat has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33.

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NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 14.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextPlat in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextPlat stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextPlat Corp. (NASDAQ:NXPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of NextPlat at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NextPlat Company Profile

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NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

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