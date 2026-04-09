Cardiol Therapeutics’ (CRDL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRDL. upgraded Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardiol Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

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Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.29 on Monday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 597,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 40,589 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 5,130,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

More Cardiol Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cardiol Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “Buy” rating on CRDL, reaffirming institutional conviction and supporting upside expectations for the stock. Canaccord Reiterates Buy

Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “Buy” rating on CRDL, reaffirming institutional conviction and supporting upside expectations for the stock. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright published multiple model updates that are net constructive: they raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates materially (FY2026 from -$0.41 to -$0.27; FY2027 to -$0.34 from -$0.51) and kept a “Buy” rating with a $9 price target — these moves signal stronger earnings outlook assumptions and a high target price that can support bullish sentiment. HC Wainwright Estimates

HC Wainwright published multiple model updates that are net constructive: they raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates materially (FY2026 from -$0.41 to -$0.27; FY2027 to -$0.34 from -$0.51) and kept a “Buy” rating with a $9 price target — these moves signal stronger earnings outlook assumptions and a high target price that can support bullish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright also published consistent quarterly EPS projections (roughly -$0.06 per quarter across FY2026) — this adds clarity to the near-term earnings cadence but is neither a surprise nor an immediate catalyst. HC Wainwright Quarterly Estimates

HC Wainwright also published consistent quarterly EPS projections (roughly -$0.06 per quarter across FY2026) — this adds clarity to the near-term earnings cadence but is neither a surprise nor an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Brookline Capital Markets trimmed several near-term and full‑year forecasts (Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2026 estimates were lowered), signaling a more cautious view on near-term performance and adding downside pressure to sentiment. Brookline Cuts Estimates

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing immunomodulatory treatments for patients with cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead asset, CardiolRx, is a proprietary, pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) formulation designed to target the inflammation and oxidative stress underlying conditions such as acute myocardial injury and heart failure. Cardiol holds exclusive global rights to CardiolRx through a licensing partnership and is advancing additional preclinical programs focused on small-molecule immunotherapies for heart disease.

CardiolRx is formulated for oral administration and has been evaluated in a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 myocardial protection study assessing safety and key biomarkers following acute coronary syndromes.

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