Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Cut to “Hold” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $123.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $60.00 target price on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

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Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 228.71 and a beta of -2.81. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $90.32.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Soleno Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Soleno Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Neurocrine acquisition drives rally — Neurocrine agreed to acquire Soleno in a cash deal near $53/share (reported deal value ~$2.9B), adding VYKAT (DCCR) to its portfolio; that takeover/offer price is the main catalyst lifting SLNO shares this week. Zacks: Soleno Therapeutics Stock Rallies

Neurocrine acquisition drives rally — Neurocrine agreed to acquire Soleno in a cash deal near $53/share (reported deal value ~$2.9B), adding VYKAT (DCCR) to its portfolio; that takeover/offer price is the main catalyst lifting SLNO shares this week. Neutral Sentiment: EU marketing application withdrawn ahead of takeover — Soleno voluntarily withdrew its European marketing application for the rare‑disease drug as Neurocrine sharpens focus on the U.S. market; this reduces near‑term EU optionality but appears tactical given the pending acquisition. Reuters: Soleno withdraws EU application

EU marketing application withdrawn ahead of takeover — Soleno voluntarily withdrew its European marketing application for the rare‑disease drug as Neurocrine sharpens focus on the U.S. market; this reduces near‑term EU optionality but appears tactical given the pending acquisition. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance — HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and cut its price target to $53 (from $100), signaling analysts are aligning targets close to the deal price; that limits upside absent a competing bidder or a higher offer. Benzinga coverage

Mixed analyst stance — HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and cut its price target to $53 (from $100), signaling analysts are aligning targets close to the deal price; that limits upside absent a competing bidder or a higher offer. Negative Sentiment: Class‑action over alleged misstatements — Multiple plaintiff firms have filed/announced investigations and are soliciting lead plaintiffs for a securities‑fraud suit covering March 26–Nov 4, 2025 (alleging misstatements about the DCCR Phase 3 program); May 5, 2026 is the lead‑plaintiff deadline. This creates legal and reputational overhang that can pressure the stock and complicate the deal transition. PR Newswire: Deadline in securities fraud class action

Class‑action over alleged misstatements — Multiple plaintiff firms have filed/announced investigations and are soliciting lead plaintiffs for a securities‑fraud suit covering March 26–Nov 4, 2025 (alleging misstatements about the DCCR Phase 3 program); May 5, 2026 is the lead‑plaintiff deadline. This creates legal and reputational overhang that can pressure the stock and complicate the deal transition. Negative Sentiment: Multiple downgrades trim expectations — A string of firms (Wolfe, TD Cowen, Piper Sandler, Baird, Cantor Fitzgerald, Lifesci, etc.) cut ratings/targets to “hold” or similar and trimmed price targets toward ~$53, reflecting deal‑price anchoring and reduced standalone upside; analyst caution can weigh on buyers absent a higher bid or new data. Zacks: analyst downgrade coverage

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

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Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small‐molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

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