Analysts Set Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN) Price Target at $64.75

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research cut Triumph Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Triumph Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Triumph Financial from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 85.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 66.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $62.63 on Monday. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.48. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 4.89%.The company had revenue of $105.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

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Triumph Financial, Inc (NYSE: TFIN) is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

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