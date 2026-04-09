Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Research Coverage Started at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVTX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Avalo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Mizuho raised Avalo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

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Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 9.5%

AVTX stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $328.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of ($0.21) million. Equities analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -19.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avalo Therapeutics

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, CFO Christopher Ryan Sullivan sold 7,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $136,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,338 shares in the company, valued at $297,346.70. The trade was a 31.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mittie Doyle sold 25,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $411,695.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,495.30. This represents a 87.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $764,724. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTX. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company’s proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

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